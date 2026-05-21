Ukraine explores British Steel rail supplies to strengthen railway infrastructure

Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy prime minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, has announced that Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia is considering purchasing railway rails from UK-based steelmaker British Steel as part of efforts to strengthen infrastructure resilience and diversify strategic supply sources.

The potential cooperation was discussed during meetings involving Ukrainian officials and representatives of the British steel industry.

Ukraine seeks stable rail supply during wartime

Ukraine continues to face major railway infrastructure challenges as the country’s transport network remains critically important for military logistics, industrial transportation, grain exports, and civilian mobility during the war.

Rail infrastructure has also suffered repeated damage from Russian attacks, increasing the need for reliable rail supply and maintenance programs.

British Steel seen as potential strategic supplier

Ukraine is evaluating potential international suppliers capable of delivering rails that meet the country’s technical and operational requirements. British Steel is one of Europe’s established rail manufacturers and supplies railway products to multiple international markets.

The company’s Scunthorpe plant produces long steel products including rails, sections, and special profiles for railway infrastructure projects.

The discussions reflect growing industrial cooperation between the UK and Ukraine amid broader political and economic support initiatives.