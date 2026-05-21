 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s iron ore output down 1.0 percent in January-April 2026

Thursday, 21 May 2026 09:25:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 326.777 million mt, decreasing by 1.0 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the first four months this year, import iron ore prices moved down first, increased later, while fluctuating within a limited range in April. The lowest iron ore price level of $98.7/mt during the given period was seen on February 24, while the highest level of $111.3/mt was observed on March 17, according to SteelOrbis’ data. In April, iron ore prices reached a highest level of $109.85/mt on April 1, while later moving down to the lowest level of $105.95/mt on April 9, after which prices moved on an overall uptrend until mid-May, when iron ore prices started to soften due to slack demand from downstream users and decreasing finished steel prices amid prevailing cautious sentiments among market players. 

In April alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 82.843 million mt, down 3.5 percent year on year, while up 4.0 percent month on month.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Iron ore in China down sharply due to weaker fundamentals, trend may persist

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 20, 2026

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 19, 2026

19 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 18, 2026

18 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 15, 2026

15 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices in China maintain strong trend above $110/mt CFR, further rises doubtful

14 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 13, 2026

13 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 12, 2026

12 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 11, 2026

11 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore in China exceeds $110/mt CFR amid strong post-holiday demand revival

07 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer