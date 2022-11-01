﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest operating at 30-50% of it pre-war capacity

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 17:26:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has stated that the company is currently operating at 30-50 percent of its pre-war capacity.

At present, Black Sea ports are inaccessible for exporting coal, iron ore and steel from Ukraine. The company is forced to deliver products by land routes, though their capacity is insufficient for significant deliveries and costs are high. As a result, Metinvest is looking for alternative ways to supply products to consumers by rail, while the cost of such transportation remains high. 

The company’s subsidiaries Illich Steel and Azovstal were badly damaged by Russian aggression and their operations are currently suspended. Accordingly, it will take several months to restore their production to the pre-war levels.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts weaker August output results due to war

06 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts lower production results

08 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest cuts steel and mining outputs due to logistics issues, low prices

29 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest warns buyers and third parties not to handle its steel and raw materials stolen by Russia

22 Jun | Steel News

Metinvest to build new modern Azovstal after Ukraine’s liberation

15 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest produces less pig iron and crude steel output in Q1

16 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest mulls steels exports to US, further boosts sales positions in Europe

12 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s Zaporizhstal resumes steelmaking operations

25 Apr | Steel News

Metinvest’s Zaporizhstal resumes pig iron production after restart of BFs

19 Apr | Steel News

Metinvest’s assets in Europe and US adjust to work as standalone businesses

24 Mar | Steel News