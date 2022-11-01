Ukraine’s Metinvest operating at 30-50% of it pre-war capacity

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 17:26:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has stated that the company is currently operating at 30-50 percent of its pre-war capacity.

At present, Black Sea ports are inaccessible for exporting coal, iron ore and steel from Ukraine. The company is forced to deliver products by land routes, though their capacity is insufficient for significant deliveries and costs are high. As a result, Metinvest is looking for alternative ways to supply products to consumers by rail, while the cost of such transportation remains high.

The company’s subsidiaries Illich Steel and Azovstal were badly damaged by Russian aggression and their operations are currently suspended. Accordingly, it will take several months to restore their production to the pre-war levels.