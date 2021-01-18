﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s manganese ore imports plunge in 2020, exports double

Monday, 18 January 2021 15:15:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the official statistics, in 2020 Ukraine’s manganese ore and concentrate imports decreased by 51.9 percent year on year to 581,180 mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s manganese ore imports in the given period declined by 63.7 percent year on year to $76.53 million, SteelOrbis has learned. Ghana with its 90.45 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian imports was the main supplier. Meanwhile, Russia and South Africa accounted for 6.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s manganese ore and concentrate exports in 2020 increased to 69,300 mt, compared to 33,230 mt in 2019, SteelOrbis has learned. In terms of value, Ukraine’s manganese ore imports in the given period rose to $10.82 million from $3.3 million in 2019. The US took a leading position among the main importers of Ukrainian manganese ore and concentrate, accounting for 88 percent of the total export value in 2020, while the Czech Republic accounted for 10.3 percent share in the same period.


Tags: Ukraine  manganese ore  CIS  imp/exp statistics  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Jan

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.3 percent in 2020
13  Jan

Ukraine-based ZZHRK’s iron ore output unchanged in 2020
13  Jan

Ukraine's iron ore exports up 16 percent in 2020
04  Jan

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020
30  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov