Ukraine’s manganese ore imports plunge in 2020, exports double

Monday, 18 January 2021 15:15:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the official statistics, in 2020 Ukraine’s manganese ore and concentrate imports decreased by 51.9 percent year on year to 581,180 mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s manganese ore imports in the given period declined by 63.7 percent year on year to $76.53 million, SteelOrbis has learned. Ghana with its 90.45 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian imports was the main supplier. Meanwhile, Russia and South Africa accounted for 6.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s manganese ore and concentrate exports in 2020 increased to 69,300 mt, compared to 33,230 mt in 2019, SteelOrbis has learned. In terms of value, Ukraine’s manganese ore imports in the given period rose to $10.82 million from $3.3 million in 2019. The US took a leading position among the main importers of Ukrainian manganese ore and concentrate, accounting for 88 percent of the total export value in 2020, while the Czech Republic accounted for 10.3 percent share in the same period.