﻿
Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 323.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 25 March 2024 13:37:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-February period this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 323.4 percent to 271,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 333,000 mt, up by 208.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports amounted to 97,000 mt, increasing by 76.4 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months, domestic steel consumption declined by 25.0 percent year on year to 370,200 mt, of which 171,200 mt was imported.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 145,600 mt of flat steel, up 43.3 percent year on year, while its section imports fell by 12.4 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 23,400 mt.

The main export markets in the January-February 2024 period were the EU (80.6%), other European countries (7.3%), and Africa (3.9%), while the main importers were other European countries (42.9%), the EU-27 (39.9%), and Asia (16.9%).


Tags: Semis Longs Flats Ukraine CIS Imp/exp Statistics Consumption 

