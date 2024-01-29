Ukraine’s DMZ increases finished steel output in 2023

Monday, 29 January 2024 13:32:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for December 2023 and the full year, according to local media reports.

In December 2023, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 5,200 mt, down by 35 percent month and by 27 percent year on year, while the company’s metallurgical coke production fell by six percent compared to the previous month and doubled year on year to 23,900 mt.

In the full year, DMZ’s finished steel output came to 105,600 mt, rising by 86.2 percent, while its metallurgical coke production moved up by 38.5 percent to 292,700 mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In the meantime, according to its statement, the company has resumed production of profiles according to European standards.