Ukraine sees 15.8 percent rise in flat steel exports in January

Thursday, 20 February 2025 15:16:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 15.8 percent to 155,500 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 80,700 mt, down by 63.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, section exports came to 49,900 mt, moving up by 15.5 percent from the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, in January domestic steel consumption advanced by 115.6 percent year on year to 297,100 mt, of which 103,000 mt was accounted for by imports.

In January this year, Ukraine imported 89,100 mt of flat steel, up by 24.8 percent year on year, while its section imports fell by 14.0 percent compared to the previous year to 11,100 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in January amounted to 2,800 mt, compared to 800 mt recorded in January 2024.

The main export markets for Ukraine in January were the EU-27 (69.6%), other European countries (12.4%), and Africa (7.7%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (61.3%), the EU-27 (24.7%), and Asia (13.8%).


