UK TRA initiates transition review of AD on heavy plate from China

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 17:12:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a transition review of antidumping duties on certain heavy plate of non-alloy or other alloy steel from China to decide whether antidumping duties are necessary or sufficient and whether injury to the UK industry in the relevant products would occur if the duties were no longer applied.

The period of investigation is January 1, 2021 through December, 31 2021. In order to assess injury, the TRA will examine the period from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021.

The final recommendation of the transition review is expected to be announced in February 2023.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 5120 10, 7208 5191 10, 7208 5198 10, 7208 5291 10, 7208 9020 10, 7208 9080 20, 7225 4040 00, 7225 4060 10, and 7225 9900 45.