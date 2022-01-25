﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK TRA initiates transition review of AD on heavy plate from China

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 17:12:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a transition review of antidumping duties on certain heavy plate of non-alloy or other alloy steel from China to decide whether antidumping duties are necessary or sufficient and whether injury to the UK industry in the relevant products would occur if the duties were no longer applied. 

The period of investigation is January 1, 2021 through December, 31 2021. In order to assess injury, the TRA will examine the period from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021.

The final recommendation of the transition review is expected to be announced in February 2023.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 5120 10, 7208 5191 10, 7208 5198 10, 7208 5291 10, 7208 9020 10, 7208 9080 20, 7225 4040 00, 7225 4060 10, and 7225 9900 45.


Tags: flats  plate  quotas & duties  Europe  UK  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 23.1 percent in December
25 Jan

MMK’s Mill 2500 achieves annual HRC output record in 2021
25 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea
25 Jan

Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in December from November
24 Jan

Canada issues final AD decisions on OCTG imports from Austria