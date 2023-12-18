﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK to impose carbon levy on steel imports by 2027

Monday, 18 December 2023 15:06:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced that it will impose a carbon levy on imports of iron, steel, aluminum, ceramics and cement through the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) by 2027 to support the country’s decarbonization efforts.

Accordingly, imports of the given products from countries with a lower or no carbon price will face the carbon levy. The levy will depend on the amount of carbon emitted in the production of the imported good, and the gap between the carbon price applied in the country of origin and the carbon price faced by UK producers.

In addition, the CBAM will work alongside the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to mitigate the risk of carbon leakage. The design and delivery of the CBAM will be subject to further consultation in 2024, including the precise list of products in its scope.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

UK to extend trade measures on certain hot rolled products

09 Mar | Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on heavy plate from China

06 Feb | Steel News

UK’S TRA announces interim results on welded tubes AD reconsideration

14 Oct | Steel News

UK Steel welcomes deal on Section 232 and UK steel safeguard review

23 Mar | Steel News

UK removes or reduces AD duty on Russian and Iranian HRC

01 Sep | Steel News

UK TRA recommends ending AD duty for ex-Russia welded pipe, extension for China, Belarus

10 Aug | Steel News

UK extends safeguard on some steel products, revokes others

01 Jul | Steel News

US decides UK company circumvented AD on Chinese graphite electrodes

07 Jun | Steel News

UK to extend trade measures on certain hot rolled products

09 Mar | Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on heavy plate from China

06 Feb | Steel News