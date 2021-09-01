﻿
UK removes or reduces AD duty on Russian and Iranian HRC

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 15:27:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK Trade Remedies Office has announced that it has revoked certain antidumping (AD) duties on hot rolled coil imports from Russia and Iran. While the duties have been lifted for all Iranian suppliers, regarding Russian suppliers the duties for NLMK and Severstal have been zeroed, though they are still in place for MMK and other suppliers. The duty rate has been revised to £19.57/mt from £80.75/mt.

Although the announcement was made on July 1, the news was not heard widely in the market. Meanwhile, the removal of duties does not represent a significant change as the material is still subject to tariff quotas. Both countries are included under “other countries” for which the quota for the July-September period was exhausted on July 13.


Tags: steelmaking  Europe  quotas & duties  UK  |  similar articles »


