 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK Steel proposes new mechanism to address uncompetitive electricity prices

Monday, 17 March 2025 13:46:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK-based trade association UK Steel has proposed developing a new mechanism to fully address uncompetitive electricity prices faced by the UK’s steel industry, which are up to 50 percent higher than in Germany and France. Therefore, the association stated that new policy solutions are essential to delivering affordable energy, securing industry competitiveness, and strengthening the UK’s steel production.

Like many steel-producing countries such as France, Italy, Spain and the UAE, UK Steel recommends introducing a mechanism to protect energy-intensive industries from high wholesale prices. The proposed mechanism will: provide price parity with the lowest-cost European competitors by fixing electricity prices for the steel sector, increasing global competitiveness; protect against price volatility, enabling long-term planning and investment in low-carbon technologies such as electric arc furnaces; and share risk and reward, with the sector paying back the government when prices fall below the agreed strike price.

Noting that the proposed mechanism is a practical and future-focused solution to support the UK steel sector and drive its green transition, UK Steel stated that the mechanism will be essential to the government’s Steel Strategy in order to create a more competitive business landscape for the steel industry, attract investment, and enable wider decarbonization.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal SSC to supply HDG to UK-based air conditioning contractor

10 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool starts line pipe production for energy infrastructure project

07 Mar | Steel News

British Steel to supply rails for Egypt’s Green Line railway

05 Mar | Steel News

UK’s Harsco Environmental to perform under furnace digging services for two EAFs at Turkey’s İDÇ

20 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel UK receives official approval for EAF project at Port Talbot

19 Feb | Steel News

UK government commits £2.5 billion to support transition of steel industry

18 Feb | Steel News

GFG’s Back to Black initiative reduces losses at Whyalla plant

14 Feb | Steel News

British Steel mulls maintaining production at Scunthorpe blast furnaces

06 Feb | Steel News

British Steel opens new service center at special profiles business

22 Jan | Steel News

Marcegaglia UK adds electro-welded stainless steel tubes to portfolio

21 Jan | Steel News