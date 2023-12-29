﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK competition authority to examine proposed subsidy for Tata Steel UK

Friday, 29 December 2023 12:09:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK Competition and Markets Authority’s Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU) has announced that it will create a report into the proposed £500 million funding for Tata Steel UK’s, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, following a request from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT). The UK government agreed to provide funding of £500 million for the decarbonization of Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The SAU will prepare a report, which will provide an evaluation of DBT’s assessment of whether the subsidy complies with the subsidy control requirements. The report will be completed within 30 working days.

Tata Steel UK will invest of a total of £1.25 billion for a new electric arc furnace for green steel production at the plant, replacing blast furnaces, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

British Steel to build two EAFs at Scunthorpe and Teesside plants

07 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel UK in talks to secure government funding for decarbonization efforts

05 Sep | Steel News

Blastr Green Steel considers UK port for planned pellet plant

17 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to cut emissions by replacing induction furnaces at Corby plant

14 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel UK upgrades two painting lines at Shotton plant, one line commissioned

17 Feb | Steel News

British Steel to commission new billet caster this spring

13 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel UK upgrades continuous annealing line at Trostre plant

29 Jul | Steel News

British Steel is investing £80 million to improve product range

16 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to build new slitting line at Hartlepool mill

15 Jun | Steel News

British Steel granted approval for £26 million upgrade of special profiles business

13 Jun | Steel News