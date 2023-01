Friday, 13 January 2023 12:28:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel, part of China-based Jingye Group, has announced that it plans to commission its new billet caster worth £54 million this spring.

The new caster will manufacture billets with enhanced internal and surface qualities, enabling the company to become more competitive and expand its offering to customers.

The new caster is among £330 million worth of investments Jingye has made in the UK business since acquiring British Steel three years ago.