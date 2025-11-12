Turkey’s billet imports up 50.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 345,173 metric tons, down by 8.7 percent compared to August and up by 8.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $173.30 million, decreasing by 7.7 percent compared to the previous month and by one percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.25 million mt, up 50.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 33.3 percent to $1.62 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 753,469 mt, up 97 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 699,497 mt, up 56.1 percent, and China with 631,298 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 753,469 382,447 97.0 53,986 67,147 -19.6 Russia 699,497 447,445 56.3 55,197 66,294 -16.7 China 631,298 50,567 >1000.0 109,960 50,387 118.2 Oman 155,421 29,684 423.6 28,969 - - Ukraine 153,114 140,222 9.2 9,888 31,709 -68.8 Vietnam 127,007 43,854 189.6 - - - Algeria 108,661 233,700 -53.5 37,913 - - Indonesia 91,576 274,089 -66.6 - 50,230 - Pakistan 71,902 68,674 4.7 11,700 3,760 211.2 Azerbaijan 59,731 52,828 13.1 3,888 436 791.9

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-September 2025