Turkey's billet imports up...

Turkey’s billet imports up 50.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 11:32:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 345,173 metric tons, down by 8.7 percent compared to August and up by 8.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $173.30 million, decreasing by 7.7 percent compared to the previous month and by one percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.25 million mt, up 50.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 33.3 percent to $1.62 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 753,469 mt, up 97 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 699,497 mt, up 56.1 percent, and China with 631,298 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Malaysia  753,469  382,447 97.0  53,986  67,147 -19.6
Russia  699,497  447,445 56.3  55,197  66,294 -16.7
China  631,298  50,567 >1000.0  109,960  50,387 118.2
Oman  155,421  29,684 423.6  28,969  -   -
Ukraine  153,114  140,222 9.2  9,888  31,709 -68.8
Vietnam  127,007  43,854 189.6  -    -   -
Algeria  108,661  233,700 -53.5  37,913  -   -
Indonesia  91,576  274,089 -66.6  -    50,230 -
Pakistan  71,902  68,674 4.7  11,700  3,760 211.2
Azerbaijan  59,731  52,828 13.1  3,888  436  791.9

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-September 2025


