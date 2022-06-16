﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

British Steel is investing £80 million to improve product range

Thursday, 16 June 2022 15:58:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it is investing £80 million to enhance its product range and improve operational and environmental performance.

£48 million of the investment is for financing the installation of a new billet caster at the company’s Scunthorpe site and £32 million of the investment is being used to upgrade Scunthorpe Rod Mill. The further investments are being made at the company’s Netherlands-based subsidiary FN Steel. 

The new billet caster, which is expected to be commissioned at the end of the year, will produce billets with a higher standard, enabling the company to increase capacity and product range, and grow into new markets.  

Once the upgrade of Scunthorpe Rod Mill is complete, the company’s wire rod offering will have a much-improved surface quality with an extended product range with diameters up to 28 mm. The new equipment is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

The company will implement a multi-phase plan at FN Steel that will significantly enhance its customer service and product offering. This includes a new coil warehouse and billet storage area.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Tata Steel UK to build new slitting line at Hartlepool mill

15 Jun | Steel News

British Steel granted approval for £26 million upgrade of special profiles business

13 Jun | Steel News

British Steel secures government funding for green hydrogen study

01 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to replace one of two cold mills at Corby site to cut energy use

11 Apr | Steel News

British Steel to invest in new downstream processing facilities in Skinningrove

26 Aug | Steel News

Liberty Steel to double output at South Yorkshire Greensteel plant

16 Dec | Steel News

British Steel secures £50 million facility to expand output and sales

10 Nov | Steel News

GFG Alliance urges UK government to use local steel in projects

12 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK aims to raise productivity at British Steel, job losses possible

19 Aug | Steel News

Primetals to upgrade wire rod mill for British Steel

20 Sep | Steel News