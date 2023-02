Friday, 17 February 2023 13:40:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it has completed the upgrade of one line for painting steel strip at its Shotton plant and has commissioned it. In addition, the company continues to modernize the second line, which is expected to be completed in June 2023.

The upgrade works with a £3 million investment will improve quality and reduce paint use by 650,000 liters each year in line with the company’s sustainability commitment.