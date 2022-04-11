﻿
Tata Steel UK to replace one of two cold mills at Corby site to cut energy use

Monday, 11 April 2022 15:16:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it is investing tens of millions in a new mill at its Corby site in Northamptonshire. The actual amount is not specified.

The company has four mills at the Corby site and will replace one of the two cold mills to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption. The mill will be capable of producing around 300,000 mt of cold formed structural tubes in both round and rectangular sections which are used extensively in the construction and engineering industries.

The new mill, which is a part of the £30m transformation program the company is undertaking at the Corby site, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The site produces vital products for everything from sports stadiums and iconic skyscrapers to hospital beds and renewable green energy schemes around the world.


