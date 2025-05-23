UAE’s Emsteel commissions Danieli for DRI program

UAE-based steelmaker Emsteel will enhance its green steel operations by installing an electric Process-Gas Heater (e-PGH) at its DRI plant no. 1 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, according to Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies. The project, developed in collaboration with Danieli and Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, uses Energiron technology to further reduce carbon emissions.

The new equipment, based on a direct electric-heating solution developed by Kanthal and Danieli, features Prothal® DH technology, which aims to decarbonize DRI plants and blast furnaces by using an efficient, modular electrical heating approach.

In partnership with Khalifa University, Danieli and Emsteel will develop models to analyze the e-PGH's impact on the DRI process and the electrical grid.