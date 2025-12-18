UAE’s Emsteel supplies low-carbon steel to UK infrastructure sector

Emsteel, one of the UAE’s largest steel producers, has supplied low-carbon sheet piles for a major rail infrastructure project in the UK, marking further progress in the company’s strategy to expand value-added steel exports into sustainability-focused markets.

The material was delivered through UK partner Sheet Piling (UK) Limited and used in the GBP 161 million (USD 215 million) Oxford Railway Station expansion project, led by Network Rail with Kier as the main contractor. The sheet piles were applied in retaining structures for bridge and underpass works, supporting capacity expansion at the station.

Market reports note that Emsteel’s participation in the project highlights its ability to meet strict technical specifications and carbon-reduction requirements, reflecting a broader shift by Middle Eastern producers toward specification-driven exports rather than price-led sales, in line with Europe’s decarbonisation targets and the objectives of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Emsteel operates an annual steel production capacity of around 3.5 million mt and cement capacity of 4.6 million mt. Approximately 30 percent of its output is exported to more than 70 markets. The company’s product range includes rebar, wire rod, heavy sections and sheet piles, serving both standard construction demand and specialised infrastructure projects.