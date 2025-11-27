Emsteel signs 20-year ADNOC gas supply deal to advance UAE’s green steel and industrial expansion

Emsteel, the United Arab Emirates’ largest domestic steel producer, has announced that it has secured a long-term natural gas supply agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Valued in the range of $3.5-4.2 billion, the 20-year deal ensures stable gas supply from January 1, 2027, supporting Emsteel’s current operations as well as its future expansions across low-carbon steelmaking and industrial development.

Alignment with UAE’s Net Zero 2050 and industrial policy

Emsteel stated that the agreement directly supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 commitment. Secure gas availability will allow the company to continue advancing green steel technologies, enhance efficiency across the value chain, and contribute to the country’s broader industrial development under its in-country value framework.

According to the company, 86 percent of its current electricity supply already comes from clean-energy sources. Emsteel is expanding its sustainability initiatives through investments in green hydrogen-based steelmaking, carbon capture and storage technologies, and circular production models as part of its True Green™ framework.