Pilot hydrogen project of UAE’s EMSTEEL and Masdar produces first green steel

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 11:53:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UAE’s largest local steel producer and market leader, EMSTEEL, formerly known as Emirates Steel, and UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar have announced that they have successfully completed their joint pilot project for green steel production using renewable hydrogen.

Accordingly, the MENA region’s first hydrogen-based pilot project, which extracts iron from iron ore using hydrogen, is now fully operational and has produced its first green steel. The companies stated that green hydrogen has the potential to cut emissions from steelmaking by up to 95 percent, contributing to the UAE’s net zero target by 2050.

Additionally, the step taken by the partners shows the UAE’s intention to position itself as a major hydrogen and green steel hub.


Tags: UAE Middle East Steelmaking Decarbonization Emirates Steel 

