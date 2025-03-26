UAE’s Emsteel to reduce emissions with photovoltaic system

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest steel producer and market leader Emsteel has reached an agreement with domestic solar power company Yellow Door Energy for the installation of a photovoltaic rooftop project at its facility within the scope of its net-zero target by 2050.

Accordingly, consisting of rooftop and carport solar panels, the project is expected to generate about 50 million kWh of clean energy per year, reducing Emisteel’s annual Scope 2 emissions by 16,000 mt.

Construction of the project is scheduled for start-up in 2025. Yellow Door Energy will undertake the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the project.