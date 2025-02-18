UAE’s EMSTEEL aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest steel producer and market leader, EMSTEEL, formerly known as Emirates Steel, has unveiled its decarbonization strategy in line with the UAE’s targets and the Paris Agreement.

Accordingly, the company aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from its steel and cement units by 40 percent and by 30 percent, respectively, by 2030, compared to the 2019 level, with its net-zero emissions target scheduled to be achieved by 2050. The steel and cement industries are among the most carbon-intensive sectors globally.

In order to achieve this goal, EMSTEEL will focus on key decarbonization projects such as the improvement of its energy efficiency, implementation of advanced process optimization technologies and usage of alternative fuels and raw materials in its steel and cement production. It is also expected to increase the use of clean and renewable energy to cover 100 percent of its energy requirements by 2030.