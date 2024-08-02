UAE’s AGSI achieves net zero at Abu Dhabi steel plant

The United Arab Emirates-based steelmaker Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI) has achieved net zero at its steel plant in Abu Dhabi, according to local media reports.

The plant annually produces 600,000 mt of steel bars from 100 percent locally sourced steel scrap. The reuse and recycling of local steel using technologies that extend the lifespan of steel materials reduces AGSI’s carbon emissions compared to traditional production methods.

“We work on strengthening our commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices, ensuring a significant and continuous impact on the steel industry in the UAE and contributing to a positive transformation in the industry. Our net zero emission steel plant is a testament to our commitment to environmental management, supporting the UAE’s vision to become a regional hub for sustainable manufacturing,” Asam Hussain, CEO of AGSI, said.