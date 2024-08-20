 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up one percent in July from June

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 13:42:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.70 percent compared to June and increased by 27.41 percent year on year, while an average rise of 55.80 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by one percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 20.61 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 41.80 percent.

On the other hand, in July Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 1.36 percent compared to June and increased by 27.79 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 57.67 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Gap narrows between import and local HRC prices in Turkey

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey buys ex-Canada scrap cargo below $365/mt CFR, negative mood persists

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly rise in local currency

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s ship scrap market continues its downtrend

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar sales

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices remain stable, a couple of mills cut prices

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group’s posts net profit for H1

16 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices fall

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly soften

15 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives new steel profile orders locally and from many overseas markets

15 Aug | Steel News