Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up one percent in July from June

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.70 percent compared to June and increased by 27.41 percent year on year, while an average rise of 55.80 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by one percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 20.61 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 41.80 percent.

On the other hand, in July Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 1.36 percent compared to June and increased by 27.79 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 57.67 percent.