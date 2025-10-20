 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.68 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

Monday, 20 October 2025 14:14:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.01 percent compared to August and by 27.71 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.19 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.68 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 18.95 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 20.01 percent.

On the other hand, in September Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 1.95 percent compared to August and increased by 27.46 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.43 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EBRD outlines over $70 billion industrial decarbonization pathway for Turkey by 2053

21 Oct | Steel News

Rebar spot prices in Turkey mostly fall

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish exporters pursue investment opportunities in Germany

20 Oct | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Turkey ends week with some tension, Asia recovers while Japanese suppliers hold back

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills hike local scrap purchase prices

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Weaker ex-China HRC offers depress buying sentiments in Turkey

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices move sideways

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet offers to Turkey softens further, nearing bottom levels

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Two Turkish mills hike ship scrap purchase prices

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rebar spot prices in Turkey remain stable

16 Oct | Longs and Billet