Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 4.42% in June

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 11:30:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.42 percent compared to May and was up by 43.72 percent year on year, while an average rise of 34.50 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In June this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 4.42 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 66.46 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 44.47 percent.

On the other hand, in June this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 4.34 percent compared to May and were up by 48.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 36.01 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


