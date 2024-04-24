Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in April from March

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 12:14:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.3 percent, up from 75.9 percent recorded in March while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 72.1 percent in April 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.5 percent, up from 73.1 percent recorded in March and down from 75.0 percent in April 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.7 percent in April this year, increasing from 76.2 percent in the previous month and from 75.4 percent in the same month of 2023.