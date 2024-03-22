Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in March from February

Friday, 22 March 2024 13:35:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.9 percent, down from 77.0 percent recorded in February while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 68.5 percent in March 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 73.1 percent, up from 72.7 percent recorded in February and down from 74.1 percent in March 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.2 percent in March this year, decreasing from 76.4 percent in the previous month and up from 73.5 percent in the same month of 2023.