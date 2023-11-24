﻿
English
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Nov from Oct

Friday, 24 November 2023 12:04:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.6 percent, up from 76.0 percent recorded in October, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.3 percent in November 2022, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 75.0 percent, up from 74.0 percent recorded in October and from 74.5 percent in November 2022.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.0 percent in November this year, increasing from 77.4 percent in the previous month and from 75.9 percent in the same month of 2022.


