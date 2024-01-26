Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Jan from Dec

Friday, 26 January 2024 13:58:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 77.1 percent, up from 76.5 percent recorded in December, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.5 percent in January 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 73.0 percent, down from 74.4 percent recorded in December and from 74.7 percent in January 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.2 percent in January this year, decreasing from 77.5 percent in the previous month and up from 75.3 percent in the same month of 2023.