Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Dec from Nov

In December this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.5 percent, down from 76.6 percent recorded in November while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.1 percent in December 2022, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 74.4 percent, down from 75.0 percent recorded in November and from 74.6 percent in December 2022.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.5 percent in December this year, decreasing from 78.0 percent in the previous month and from 76.5 percent in the same month of 2022.