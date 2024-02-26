Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Feb from Jan

Monday, 26 February 2024 13:39:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 77.0 percent, down from 77.1 percent recorded in January, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.0 percent in February 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 72.7 percent, down from 73.0 percent recorded in January and from 73.7 percent in February 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.4 percent in February this year, increasing from 76.2 percent in the previous month and up from 75.2 percent in the same month of 2023.