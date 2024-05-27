Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in May from April

Monday, 27 May 2024 12:15:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.5 percent, down from 76.3 percent recorded in April while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.8 percent in May 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 72.8 percent, down from 73.5 percent recorded in April and down from 74.4 percent in May 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.3 percent in May this year, decreasing from 76.7 percent in the previous month and up from 76.0 percent in the same month of 2023.