Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity usage down in Sept 2026 from Aug

In September this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.2 percent, down from 75.8 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.6 percent in September 2025, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.0 percent, increasing from 73.9 percent recorded in August and from 72.9 percent in September 2025.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey's general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.2 percent in September this year, rising from 73.5 percent recorded in the previous month and from 74.0 recorded in the same month of 2025.