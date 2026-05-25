Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity usage up in May 2026 from Apr

In May this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.1 percent, up from 75.1 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 73.9 percent in May 2025, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.5 percent, increasing from 72.5 percent recorded in April and from 71.0 percent in May 2025.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.2 percent in May this year, rising from 73.8 percent recorded in the previous month and falling from 75.0 percent in the same month of 2025.