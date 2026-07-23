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Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity usage down in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 23 July 2026 11:00:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.7 percent, down from 76.3 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.7 percent in July 2025, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.4 percent, decreasing from 73.8 percent recorded in June and rising from 72.5 percent in July 2025.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey's general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 73.9 percent in July this year, dropping from 74.5 percent recorded in the previous month and from 74.2 percent in the same month of 2025.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Turkey Europe Manufacturing 

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