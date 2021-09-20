Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.80% in August from July

Monday, 20 September 2021 11:40:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general decreased by 0.92 percent compared to July and was up by 30.81 percent year on year, while an average rise of 36.27 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In August this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 1.80 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 59.02 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 51.11 percent.

On the other hand, in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, decreased by 1.09 percent compared to July and were up by 35.03 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 38.69 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.