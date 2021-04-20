Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 10.12% in Mar from Feb

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:22:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.45 percent compared to February and was up by 33.19 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.54 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In March this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 10.12 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 49.63 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 31.26 percent.

On the other hand, in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 7.73 percent compared to February and were up by 33.89 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 28.08 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.