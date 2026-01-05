 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 1.78% in Dec 2025 from Nov

Monday, 05 January 2026 12:19:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 0.75 percent month on month and by 27.67 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.36 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 1.78 percent on month-on-month basis and by 20.96 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 14.86 percent.

On the other hand, in December the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 1.58 percent compared to November and by 25.78 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 23.01 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

