 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 1.42% in Feb 2026 from Jan

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 13:50:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 2.43 percent month on month and by 27.56 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.60 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 1.42 percent on month-on-month basis and by 24.58 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 17.02 percent.

On the other hand, in February the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 1.68 percent compared to January and by 25.50 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 23.72 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey tries to hike local and export longs prices amid costs and expectations

04 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its merchant bar price compared to February 26

04 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod prices trend up amid higher production costs

04 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir Çelik Sanayi secures support under green transformation program

04 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports down 26.8 percent in January 2026

04 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik increases its net profit despite challenges in 2025

03 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş to build melt shop in Hatay

03 Mar | Steel News

Ex-US West Coast scrap deal done by Turkey, uncertainties mount due to war

02 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish rebar spot prices revised in Marmara and Izmir regions to offset currency fluctuations

02 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices trend up amid firm production costs

27 Feb | Longs and Billet