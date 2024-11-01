Turkish iron and steel exports increase in Sept amid higher orders

According to the data issued by the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB), the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous industry’s exports in September this year increased by 2.9 percent to $1.0 billion, while the country’s steel exports totaled $1.5 billion, up by 7.5 percent, both year on year. The two industries’ share in the country’s total exports in the given month came to 13.0 percent.

Romania ranked first among the destinations for Turkey’s iron and steel exports in September with $196 million. Romania was followed by Germany with $184 million and Italy with $155 million. With Europe becoming its main focus in September following August, the Turkish iron and steel industry has posted record growth in exports to many European countries, especially to Portugal, Italy, Spain, the UK and Romania. Commenting on the export data for September, Fuat Tosyalı, ADMIB president, said, “The orders we received from the European market and the demand from African countries, especially Algeria, accelerated the recovery process of the industry. We believe that we will perform successfully in the last quarter of the year, and next year we will achieve the levels recorded in 2021.”

Meanwhile, in the given period, ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports of producers in Turkey’s Mediterranean region decreased by 0.6 percent year on year to $63 million, while steel exports from the region reached $243 million, with a record increase of 69 percent year on year.