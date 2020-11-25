Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in November from October

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 12:30:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.0 percent, up from 79.4 percent recorded in October, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 77.2 percent in November last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in November of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.3 percent, rising from 73.8 percent recorded in October and up from 72.1 percent in November last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.8 percent in November this year, increasing from 75.4 percent compared to the previous month and falling from 77.2 percent in the same month of 2019.