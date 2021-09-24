Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in September from August

Friday, 24 September 2021 11:51:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.9 percent, up from 80.0 percent recorded in August this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 79.2 percent in September last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in September of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.9 percent, unchanged from 75.9 percent recorded in August and up from 73.7 percent in September last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.1 percent in September this year, increasing from 77.1 percent in the previous month and rising from 74.6 percent in the same month of 2020.