Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in May from April

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:34:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.1 percent, up from 81.8 percent recorded in April this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 71.5 percent in May last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in May of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.8 percent, rising from 74.7 percent recorded in April and up from 61.8 percent in May last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.3 percent in May this year, decreasing from 75.9 percent in the previous month and rising from 62.6 percent in the same month of 2020.