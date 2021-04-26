Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in April from March

Monday, 26 April 2021 12:35:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.8 percent, up from 80.4 percent recorded in March this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 71.2 percent in April last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in April of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.7 percent, falling from 76.1 percent recorded in March and up from 58.9 percent in April last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.9 percent in April this year, increasing from 74.7 percent in the previous month and rising from 61.6 percent in the same month of 2020.