Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in March from February

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 14:11:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.4 percent, down from 80.7 percent recorded in February this year, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.0 percent in March last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in March of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 76.1 percent, rising from 75.2 percent recorded in February and up from 72.2 percent in March last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.7 percent in March this year, decreasing from 74.9 percent in the previous month and falling from 75.3 percent in the same month of 2020.