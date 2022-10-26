Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Oct from Sept

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:25:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.4 percent, down from 79.2 percent recorded in September, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.3 percent in October 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 75.1 percent, up from 74.3 percent recorded in September and down from 75.7 percent in October last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 76.9 percent in October this year, declining from 77.4 percent in the previous month and from 78.0 percent in the same month of 2021.