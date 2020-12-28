﻿
English
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in December from November

Monday, 28 December 2020 16:53:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.0 percent, down from 81 percent recorded in November, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 77.4 percent in December last year, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in December of the current year the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.5 percent, falling from 75.3 percent recorded in November and up from 72.6 percent in December last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.6 percent in December this year, decreasing from 75.8 percent compared to the previous month and falling from 77 percent in the same month of 2019.


