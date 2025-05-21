Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 12.2 percent in Q1

In March this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 209,262 metric tons, up by 58.6 percent compared to February and down by 16.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $172.75 million, increasing by 52 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.5 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 454,417 mt, down 12.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 24.4 percent to $392.58 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - Last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 93,512 mt, down 17 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 42,802 mt and Iraq with 36,142 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 93,512 112,646 -17.0 76,080 87,446 -13.0 United Kingdom 42,802 43,204 -0.9 20,779 15,711 32.3 Iraq 36,142 33,907 6.6 9,649 6,266 54.0 Italy 32,611 16,836 93.7 16,420 8,897 84.6 Germany 27,047 16,819 60.8 7,293 5,949 22.6 Georgia 21,657 16,459 31.6 7,831 4,755 64.7 Belgium 19,550 25,713 -24.0 5,718 12,307 -53.5 Canada 15,232 11,032 38.1 3,629 3,653 -0.7 Spain 12,613 2,970 324.7 7,214 1,096 558.2 Morocco 12,103 2,296 427.1 4,389 1,109 295.8

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-March 2025